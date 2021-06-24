Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Renee Zellweger Is Dating Ant Anstead After His Divorce From Christina Haack

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 18 days ago

An unlikely pair. Renée Zellweger is dating Christina Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead, according to multiple reports.

TMZ broke the news on Thursday, June 24, that the Oscar winner, 52, and the Wheeler Dealers alum, 42, met on the set of his upcoming Discovery+ show, Celebrity IOU Joyride, earlier this month. He cohosts the series alongside Cristy Lee as the pair help stars transform their loved ones’ cars. The show is a spinoff of the HGTV series Celebrity IOU, in which hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott assist celebrities with home makeovers for their friends and family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1riDWt_0aeLuq6200
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead. PIERRE VILLARD/SIPA/Shutterstock; Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, June 21, that Anstead and Haack, 37, finalized their divorce nine months after announcing their split. The exes will share custody of their 21-month-old son, Hudson.

The duo wed in December 2018 and welcomed their first child together in September 2019. They revealed in September 2020 that they had called it quits, and she filed for divorce that November.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Haack wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Anstead, for his part, implied that the divorce was not his idea. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope,” he explained via Instagram in September 2020. “I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Haack detailed her choice to refrain from dating earlier this month. “I feel like right now it’s just, there’s so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun,” she told Entertainment Tonight on June 1.

The Flip or Flop star, who also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, added that she hopes to “move on and not take things so seriously.” She wants to “do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family.”

In addition to Hudson, Anstead is also the father of daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead.

Zellweger, meanwhile, was previously engaged to Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000 and married to Kenny Chesney in 2005. More recently, she dated musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019. Her other famous exes include Bradley Cooper and Jack White.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Renee Zellweger
Person
Jack White
Person
Doyle Bramhall
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Ant Anstead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmz#Drew#Entertainment Tonight#Hudson Anstead#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Anstead looks just like her daughter in new picture

Christina Anstead is a doting mom to three children, including daughter Taylor, 10, and in her latest post, fans couldn't believe how much Christina looked like her daughter. The Flip or Flop star had held a small gathering with some friends, and they posed around a marble table in a glamorous kitchen.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Renée Zellweger, Ant Anstead spotted at the TV host's beach home

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead took in the Laguna Beach scenery at the TV host’s new home. The Oscar-winning actress and "Master Mechanic" star were photographed outside Anstead’s home on Friday after they sparked dating rumors in late June, Page Six reports. Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, were spotted on...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Reneé Zellweger Is Already Looking Comfortable at Ant Anstead’s Laguna Beach Home in New Photos

If there is anything we’ve learned the past couple of months, it’s that the dating timeline is different for every couple. There are no rules and if two people are happy, no matter how long or short they’ve been together, we say, let me be happy! Ant Anstead has been in the media a lot this past year, following his very public divorce from Christina Haack. Although she isn’t publically seeing anyone, it seems that Ant Anstead may be ready to take that step with Reneé Zellweger. He was recently caught on camera with her and we’re glad to see him happily enjoying the company of a new lover. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these two love birds.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Apparently “Just Click”

News of Renée Zellweger and HGTV star Ant Anstead’s rumored new relationship may have come as a shock to both stars fan bases, but apparently the unexpected duo’s connection is as simple as the fact that they “just click.”. The pair reportedly first met earlier this month while filming an...
Laguna Beach, CAPosted by
Us Weekly

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for 1st Time in Laguna Beach Amid Romance

Getting cozy! Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead were spotted for the first time together since news broke of their romance last month. The couple were seen spending time on Anstead’s balcony in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday, July 2, in photographs obtained by the Daily Mail. The Chicago star, 52, was wearing a grey long sleeve tee, black pants with her hair in a messy top knot. Zellweger held her pink phone and Anstead’s mug, which read, “Home is where dad is” as she chatted with her new beau, 42.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Christina Haack met new BF Josh Hall after smoking bufo toad

Well, that’s one way to turn a frog into a prince. Christina Haack has revealed that she met her new boyfriend, realtor Joshua Hall, after smoking the hallucinogenic venom from a species of toad. “I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight,” she began in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Renée Zellweger drives classic Ford Mustang with her British beau Ant Anstead and his son Hudson... whom he shares with Flip or Flop star ex Christina Haack

Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger tenderly held her new boyfriend Ant Anstead's 21-month-old son Hudson London while spending the Fourth of July together in Orange County. The 52-year-old Texan seemed intimately close with the 42-year-old Englishman's only child from his 21-month marriage to HGTV star Christina Haack, which ended last...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Christina Haack's Struggles With Autoimmune Diseases

HGTV star Christina Haack has her hands full. From her two home renovation shows, "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast," to her three kids, Taylor, 10, Brayden, 5, and 18-month-old Hudson — as well as her two dogs, Cash and Biggie (per HGTV) — the star does it all.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Christina Haack's Ex-Husband Is Reportedly Dating Renée Zelweiger

Romance is in the air for a certain reality star and Hollywood actress. After officially finalizing his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack, it appears that Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead has found a new summer romance: two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger. The relationship news was reported by TMZ...
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead kiss passionately while on store run

He had her at hollow screws. Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead can’t contain their new found affection for one another, exchanging hugs and kisses Thursday while making a run to the hardware store. The 52-year-old Oscar winner and the 42-year-old television host were seen embracing as they entered a Home...
Laguna Beach, CAPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead show PDA in new photos

PDA is apparently just like riding a bike. Renée Zellweger and new boyfriend Ant Anstead took their romance public by showing off plenty of PDA while out for a bike ride in Laguna Beach, Calif., this week. At one point during their outing, Anstead was photographed daringly stopping to smooch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy