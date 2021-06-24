Arizona state senator touts appearance on network that warned against ‘Jewish tyrants’

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican, appeared on an antisemitic online TV network last week to promote the state’s baseless 2020 election audit. The appearance, originally reported by a Twitter account called AZ Right Wing Watch and later covered by the left-leaning watchdog Media Matters, featured Rogers in an interview with the white nationalist Lauren Witzke and a co-host, Edward Szall on TruNews. That network is infamous for a segment about a “Jew coup” against former president Donald Trump, claims that “seditious Jews” were behind the impeachment process and most recently, a statement from the platform’s founder that “the American people are being oppressed by Jewish tyrants.”