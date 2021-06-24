Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona state senator touts appearance on network that warned against ‘Jewish tyrants’

By Molly Boigon
Forward
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a Republican, appeared on an antisemitic online TV network last week to promote the state’s baseless 2020 election audit. The appearance, originally reported by a Twitter account called AZ Right Wing Watch and later covered by the left-leaning watchdog Media Matters, featured Rogers in an interview with the white nationalist Lauren Witzke and a co-host, Edward Szall on TruNews. That network is infamous for a segment about a “Jew coup” against former president Donald Trump, claims that “seditious Jews” were behind the impeachment process and most recently, a statement from the platform’s founder that “the American people are being oppressed by Jewish tyrants.”

forward.com

