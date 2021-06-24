Benoît Allaire gets promotion in wave of changes made in Rangers hockey operations

The 2021 NHL Draft order is set, for now. Barring any trades, the NY Rangers will be selecting #15 overall. While the 2021 Draft is deemed “weaker” than the 2020 and 2022 drafts, it is still a draft with solid players available. The Rangers actually have a good situation, where they aren’t picking in the top-ten in this draft. There will be many options at #15, and the scouting report on Kent Johnson is a solid skater and playmaker who is already making waves at Michigan.