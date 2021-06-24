Benoît Allaire gets promotion in wave of changes made in Rangers hockey operations
New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury has made a few noteworthy changes to the team’s hockey operations. Resident goaltending guru Benoît Allaire has been promoted to Director of New York Rangers Goaltending. In this new role, Allaire will oversee the development of all goaltenders in the Rangers’ organization — in the NHL, AHL, and ECHL — in addition to remaining the goaltending coach in New York.www.blueshirtbanter.com
