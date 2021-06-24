Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Becoming a Leader in Your Community

By Jerry Swon
Thrive Global
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople can become leaders in their communities by doing these things. Lifelong residents know about the issues in their communities. They know when the slides in the children’s playground need a new paint job. They also know when landlords take advantage of uneducated tenants. In addition, the crime rate in the area might be steadily increasing. Residents tired of waiting for help should consider running for public office. Local politicians have a direct impact on residents’ livelihoods. They can introduce laws to fix the issues that have been troubling the community for generations. They can also host town hall meetings to get other residents involved.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizens#Senior Center#Textbooks#Soft Power#Landlords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Charitiesbizxmagazine.com

Unity, Trust and Community create Miracle on JUNE 27TH 2021

Unity, Trust and Community create Miracle on JUNE 27TH 2021. Organizers and volunteers across the municipalities in Windsor-Essex, Ontario are again overwhelmed by their communities’ generosity after experiencing the “June 27th Miracle” food drive. For a second year in a row, a group of Windsor-Essex citizens banded together to sound...
Savannah, GAWSAV-TV

Savannah leaders to hold community meetings on future of fairgrounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders have scheduled two community meetings to discuss the future of the 67-acre former fairgrounds in Savannah. Mayor Van Johnson and District 5 Alderwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz will host the open house-style meetings. Residents will have the chance to hear from three development teams about their proposals and ask questions or provide feedback.
Queens, NYjacksonheightspost.com

New Report Reveals That Queens Community Boards Are Becoming More Diverse

A new report has revealed that Queens community boards are becoming more diverse. The report, released by the Queens Borough President’s office Thursday, shows an increase in the percentage of board members who identify as minorities, immigrants and LGBTQIA+. Queens Borough President Donovan Richards appointed 373 members across Queens’ 14...
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Become a community partner by choosing to simply give

The impact of community partnerships should never be underestimated. It is through these partnerships that great things happen. Meijer, a family-owned company, is a tremendous partner to hundreds of food pantries across the Midwest, including those in Northwest Michigan. Through their Simply Give Program, and the support of their generous customers, more than $64 million has been generated for food pantries since the program’s inception in 2008.
Societynonprofitquarterly.org

Testimonios of Emerging Community Leaders: Latinx Queer Experiences

My experience working in various social movements as a Latinx queer professional has been enriched by finding a support system that is not always readily available for people whose intersectional identities do not mirror the norm. Over the past 15 years, I have worked with various nonprofits to provide services ranging from interpretation and translation assistance to engaging college students in the electoral process. Not surprisingly, several of these organizations had significant financial constraints that limited their ability to offer meaningful professional development opportunities for their staff.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Triad Business Journal

Leaders in Diversity 2021: Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro

What needs to happen next to ensure that the Triad gains traction on diversity, inclusion and equity? "First things first — do a deep-dive into exactly where the region is on this topic. Look at companies throughout the region to see where they are on the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), and set some goals as to where we should be striving to move this ongoing initiative."
Christian County, KYKentucky New Era

Christian County community leaders gather to discuss progress, plans

Leaders from all over Christian County met for the State of the Community Eye Opener Breakfast event at the James E. Bruce Convention Center on Tuesday morning. Hosted by the Christian County Chamber of Commerce, the event focused on multiple countywide improvements. Business leaders in attendance heard updates from Christian...
Immigrationphennd.org

Sociological Research Grants for community-led academic projects – Aug 16

Sociological Initiatives Foundation Invites Applications for Sociological Research. The Sociological Initiatives Foundation supports social change by linking research to social action. The foundation aims to foster social change by funding projects that reflect a partnership between academia and community-based organizations that work to create a more just and equitable society by defending and protecting people against powerful political, economic, and other interests that undermine and impede the eradication of social injustices and discrimination.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Search Process Seminar

UNL faculty, staff, and graduate students serving on a search committee are required to attend an educational seminar covering legal issues and university policies and procedures prior to the first meeting of the search committee. Although not mandatory, undergraduate students and community members serving on a search committee are encouraged to attend these educational seminars.
Pennsylvania Statepsats.org

State Police Strengthen Community Engagement, Develop Public Dashboard

The Pennsylvania State Police have two new community-based initiatives: the Office of Community Engagement and the Community Access to Information Dashboard. . The Office of Community Engagement works with community leaders, nonprofit organizations, legislators, and other law enforcement agencies to build positive, proactive relationships with residents of and visitors to the commonwealth. In addition, the office strives to develop relationships within underserved communities across the commonwealth. Click here to learn more this new office.
EducationThrive Global

Why Leaders Must Be Good Followers

The concept of leadership is formally studied by three disciplines: sociology, anthropology and psychology. It’s a deep subject. Entire libraries of books have been published on what constitutes leadership and how to attain it and excel. Most major universities offer a Ph.D. program for the study of leadership. A famous...
York, NEYork News-Times

Health Educator

Four Corners Health Department is hiring a full-time Health Educator! This position will be involved in planning, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating Health Education Programs across the Four Corners Health Department District. The ability to set priorities, to organize and coordinate work efficiently and to establish positive relationships with co-workers, team members, public and community partners is required. Experience in managing and administering programs is a plus. Bachelors or Masters Degree in Public Health or related field. CHES (Certified Health Education Specialist) preferred.
SocietyThrive Global

When it Comes to Mentorship, Trust is the Main Ingredient

Mentoring changed my life. Don’t get me wrong – I come from a stable household and I was generally a happy person. Being the elder sibling, part of my job was to serve as an exemplary model to my younger sister of what hard work and dedication look like. My role models have always been both my parents, and so I wanted my sister to learn from us. In order to do that I needed a game plan as I entered high school. It just so happens to be that I wasn’t sure what that was going to look like, nor where I wanted to go to college, let alone what I wanted to do for a career. That all changed when I was introduced to my mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City in my freshman year.
AdvocacyThrive Global

The Importance of Showing Appreciation to Your Volunteers

Three Great Reasons & Tips to Show Appreciation to Your VolunteersVolunteers are an important part of an organization’s success and deserve appreciation for their time and efforts. Any form of gratitude will receive a positive response, but does it appeal to the individual? Have you ever received a gift that seemed like it was not meant for you? Appreciation is an act that shows how much you value an individual, their service, and their support.
Darke County, OHDaily Advocate

Become your own health care advocate

DARKE COUNTY — Did you know that the misuse of prescription medications is one of our country’s most pressing public health problems, with adverse drug events being a significant issue for older adults? It’s true that prescription medications can help us live longer and healthier lives, but any medication has the potential to do harm — especially when misused.
Career Development & AdviceSeattle Times

Assess your goals and foster your inner leader

More effective leaders are needed in the workplace. These people not only get the job done, but they also cultivate an ambitious and productive staff. Taking the time to get to know everyone and the job they do earns trust, says Dr. Scott Carnz, provost at City University of Seattle. In his previous position, a new president joined the staff. Prior to his hiring, motivation had been low, employees distrusted leadership and performance was down. The new president came armed with a clear vision and focus that he communicated to staff openly, widely and often.
Pennsylvania Statephennd.org

PA Advocacy Intern, Fall 2021, Challah for Hunger – Jul 30

Challah for Hunger is a national nonprofit that trains thousands of young people to combat hunger in their communities and on their college campuses. Since 2004, we have grown from one chapter to more than 100 college and community based chapters in 30 states. In 2016, we launched the Campus Hunger Project to focus our efforts on supporting one of the hidden populations facing food insecurity: college students. Researchers estimate 39% of students at four-year universities and half of community college students don’t have regular access to nutritious food. The impacts of COVID-19 have only exacerbated the issue, with 3 out of 5 college students facing basic needs insecurity (food and housing) since campus closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy