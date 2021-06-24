Becoming a Leader in Your Community

Mentoring changed my life. Don’t get me wrong – I come from a stable household and I was generally a happy person. Being the elder sibling, part of my job was to serve as an exemplary model to my younger sister of what hard work and dedication look like. My role models have always been both my parents, and so I wanted my sister to learn from us. In order to do that I needed a game plan as I entered high school. It just so happens to be that I wasn’t sure what that was going to look like, nor where I wanted to go to college, let alone what I wanted to do for a career. That all changed when I was introduced to my mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City in my freshman year.