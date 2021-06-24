Becoming a Leader in Your Community
People can become leaders in their communities by doing these things. Lifelong residents know about the issues in their communities. They know when the slides in the children’s playground need a new paint job. They also know when landlords take advantage of uneducated tenants. In addition, the crime rate in the area might be steadily increasing. Residents tired of waiting for help should consider running for public office. Local politicians have a direct impact on residents’ livelihoods. They can introduce laws to fix the issues that have been troubling the community for generations. They can also host town hall meetings to get other residents involved.thriveglobal.com
