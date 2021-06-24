Ways to Give Back to the Community This Summer

Everyone is trying to do their best. It’s only natural for people to feel shock and confusion amid tragic and unforeseen events. Do any of us recall experiencing an ongoing period where we can’t get a grip of control over that which is both surrounding us as well as what’s in our midst? For the past year and a bit we haven’t been able to know from moment to moment whether the next big thing would be a building collapse, a pandemic, or something closer to our personal lives. Extremism and bigotry appear to be gaining steam. The news is full of holes and contradictions. Very very little is adding up. So what can we hold on to?