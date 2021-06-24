Ways to Give Back to the Community This Summer
It has been a very long year for most people. The lasting impacts of the pandemic are ongoing and still significantly impact communities around the country. It was a challenging year for many people, and support is still needed to help get them and their communities back to their normal, pre-pandemic state. Some people were able to truly survive the pandemic and find a way to get back to their normal state. And many of these people are looking to find ways to give back.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0