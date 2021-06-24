Cancel
Ways to Give Back to the Community This Summer

By Jerry Swon
Thrive Global
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a very long year for most people. The lasting impacts of the pandemic are ongoing and still significantly impact communities around the country. It was a challenging year for many people, and support is still needed to help get them and their communities back to their normal, pre-pandemic state. Some people were able to truly survive the pandemic and find a way to get back to their normal state. And many of these people are looking to find ways to give back.

Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Give back by volunteering at the local missionary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local community center is seeking to find those who share their mission of giving back. Holding Institute of Laredo is in need of vaccinated volunteers to help with their daily duties. One volunteer told KGNS his number one goal as a missionary is to leave...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Giving back in Southern Arizona

The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee, Inc.: The Tucson Rodeo Parade Committee, Inc. has donated 24 boxes and packages of diapers, 11 boxes of baby wipes, seven bags of school supplies and $531 cash to Casa de los Ninos that were collected at the Rodeo Parade Drive-thru event in March. Pima...
AdvocacyBayInsider

Giving back to College of Adaptive Arts

The College of Adaptive Arts started in 2009 with 12 students and now has 160 with 79 course offerings. For our Giving Day Drive, Sal Castaneda spoke to Dr. Pamela Lindsey who explains how you can help the school continue its mission.
Dade City, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Shop a little, give a little back

While running routine weekly errands, area residents can help to reduce single-use plastic in the environment — while also giving back to the community — by shopping at the Dade City Winn Dixie. Through Winn Dixie’s Reusable Bag Program, with every $2.50 reusable community bag purchase, a $1 donation is...
Charitiesthevoiceofpelham.ca

Crossley Class of ‘96 gives back

Three E.L. Crossley scholarships awarded to mark 25th anniversary of graduating class. “The Class of ’96,” those E.L. Crossley students who graduated from the Pelham high school in 1996, have provided three $1000 scholarships to deserving students at Crossley’s 2021 virtual graduation ceremony, held last Thursday, June 24. The idea...
Charlotte, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Entrepreneur gives back to community by helping underprivileged kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- People like Shawn Kennedy are inspiring others to make positive change. Kennedy is a real estate investor and entrepreneur, but he felt compelled to give back to his community by helping underprivileged kids. He founded Camp Love with the goal of exposing at-risk young men to various career paths they could head down while also teaching them concepts like self-love.
AdvocacyThrive Global

The Importance of Showing Appreciation to Your Volunteers

Three Great Reasons & Tips to Show Appreciation to Your VolunteersVolunteers are an important part of an organization’s success and deserve appreciation for their time and efforts. Any form of gratitude will receive a positive response, but does it appeal to the individual? Have you ever received a gift that seemed like it was not meant for you? Appreciation is an act that shows how much you value an individual, their service, and their support.
Greer, SCgsabusiness.com

Draxlmaier gives to Greer Community Ministries

The funds for the donation came from Draxlmaier employees who participated in various fundraising activities during the first two quarters of this year. “The Draxlmaier Group is committed in assisting our local community,” Sandra Ganghofer, a sales assistant for the German-owned supplier, said in the news release. “We consider it our responsibility to help organizations whose mission is to support individuals who cannot help themselves.”
HealthThrive Global

Spiritual Wellness in Uncertain Times

Everyone is trying to do their best. It’s only natural for people to feel shock and confusion amid tragic and unforeseen events. Do any of us recall experiencing an ongoing period where we can’t get a grip of control over that which is both surrounding us as well as what’s in our midst? For the past year and a bit we haven’t been able to know from moment to moment whether the next big thing would be a building collapse, a pandemic, or something closer to our personal lives. Extremism and bigotry appear to be gaining steam. The news is full of holes and contradictions. Very very little is adding up. So what can we hold on to?
Oakland, CABayInsider

Giving back to the Crucible

The Crucible in West Oakland is an industrial art school with 19 departments. For our Giving Day Drive, Sal Castaneda spoke with The Crucible's Executive Director Susan Mernit, who explains how your donations can help the school provide scholarships for young people with low-income interested in their classes.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Investing in the Community: Mowing program returns to help give teens way to earn money

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One way community leaders are hoping to combat youth gun violence is by putting money in their pockets by giving an old program a second chance. Neighborhoods United Cincinnati raised over $5,000 to replace mowers stolen from the Evanston Youth Lawn Mowing Program. Now, 12 teens will have brand new mowers to run their own business this summer while providing a service to the community.
Harrison County, KYCynthiana Democrat

Fillies give back during summer enrichment program

Members of the Harrison County High School Fillies basketball team spent three hours last week, Thursday June 24, at Eastside Elementary School, providing fundamental instruction for the students attending summer school there. They utilized the outdoor basketball court at the school and went through the paces of learning to catch, dribble, pass and shoot. This is part of a summer enrichment program for all students to experience, whether they are basketball players or not.
AnimalsPress Democrat

Ways to give hummingbirds a little summer help

With a drought encompassing western states and shorter bloom periods for many wildland plants because of stress from a lack of rainfall, garden plants that cater to birds like hummingbirds are taking on greater importance. Many people like to put hummingbird feeders in their yards or balconies and delight in...
Relationshipsprincewilliamliving.com

Ways to Beat the Summer Heat

We’re in the midst of the dog days of summer, and many of us are looking for creative ways to keep the kids cool and entertained. Here are our best tips for beating the summer heat while sharing in some family fun!. Water Play. Not everyone has easy access to...
Charitieslaparent.com

Bookworm Teen Gives Back

Sixteen-year-old Alana Weisberg has been a bookworm for as long as she can remember. But while the stereotype of the bookworm kid is someone whose nose is stuck in a book, scarcely noticing the physical world around her, Weisberg is acutely aware of others’ needs. During the early months of...

