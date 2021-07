Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the Western Conference Finals series against the Phoenix Suns. Leonard is reportedly feeling better but will not return at any point during the series against the Suns, ruling him out for tonight's Game 6 and a potential Game 7. If the Clippers manage to advance to the NBA finals, there is a chance Leonard could return at some point. It will depend on discussions between his camp and the Clippers, according to Chris Haynes.