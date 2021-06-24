Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter Jr : Everything You Need To Know

Following her divorce from Kevin Hunter in 2020, Wendy Williams is currently a single woman on the move. The talk show hostess was spotted having dinner with comedian Gary Owen on June 10 at the reopening of Scotto’s Restaurant in New York City. According to sources, Owen, who was a guest on Wendy earlier that day, smiled at her and exchanged pleasantries while sitting in a booth. On June 11, an insider claims that Williams headed down to Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she spent time with Lamar Odom after he knocked out singer Aaron Carter in their celebrity fight at the Showboat Hotel. Calling the former NBA star a special friend on her show recently, Williams posted on Instagram, “@Lamar Odom is the man! He spent time with me after his win. He put his belt on me and commented on my small waist in a good way. He was very wanting to take a shower. He left my suite, I got to my car, and fell in my fortress bed 4 a.m..”…………