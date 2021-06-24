Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Wendy Williams’ Son, Kevin Hunter Jr : Everything You Need To Know

By James Crowley
Hollywood Life
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hunter Jr, 20, has a strong bond with his mom Wendy Williams! Here’s more to know about the talk show host’s only son. Fans of Wendy Williams, 56, shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the daytime talk show host is incredibly close with her son Kevin Hunter Jr., 20. Wendy hasn’t been shy about sharing what a strong connection she has with her only child on social media. Wendy’s son has stood by the talk show host many times in recent years, showing that he’s growing into a caring and supportive young man, especially through some of the harder times that Wendy has gone through in her long career. Want to learn more about Wendy Williams’ son Kevin? Here’s more about Kevin Hunter Jr. below.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 19

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hunter
Person
Wendy Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#K2#The Hunter Foundation#The Walk Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsRadar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Seen For First Time With 'Love Child' & ‘Mistress’ Days After Talk Show Host Goes On Date With Comedian Gary Owen

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter was seen out and about with the woman who broke up his marriage along with his secret “love child" only days after Radar reported the talk show host has a new boyfriend. Kevin, his now-girlfriend Sharina Hudson, and their daughter were caught on a family...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Wendy Williams, Gary Owen In A Hot New Romance After ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Interview?

Wendy Williams and comedian Gary Owen have sparked romance rumors after the two were spotted out on an apparent dinner date. This alleged date comes on the tail of the two’s chemistry-laden interview on the Wendy Williams Show, which caught the attention of Owen’s estranged wife, Kenya Duke. Duke and Owen are currently embroiled in an ongoing bitter divorce battle, which Owen discussed at length with Williams on her talk show.
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Wendy Williams Say’s Da Brat Tried It, Da Brat Say’s She A Lie

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Da Brat was to go on The Wendy Williams Show to promote her new show “Brat Loves Judy”, when Wendy Williams told her studio audience that Da Brat tat tat tat tried to shoot her shot at Wendy Williams then added she was the reason that Da Brat came out of the closet. Da Brat had to get Wendy Williams together had to tell to the same studio audience that she was a lie when the truth would do.
Trouble RelationshipRadar Online.com

Wendy William’s Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Unbothered After Photos Leak Of Him Hanging With ‘Mistress’ Who Broke Up His Marriage

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is living his best life and unfazed by photos leaking of his alleged mistress and love child. 48-year-old Kevin shared a selfie on social media which showed him sporting a little smirk while running errands near his home. Article continues below advertisement. Wendy’s ex doesn’t...
Florida StateRadar Online.com

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Works At A Barbershop In Florida, Enjoying Modest Life With His Former Mistress Years After Splitting From Talk Show Host

Wendy Williams' ex-husband Kevin Hunter is living a less glamorous life two years after his marriage with the talk show host exploded. The Sun broke the story, Kevin is currently living in a community in Coral Gables, Florida. Article continues below advertisement. He shares a home with Sharina Hudson, the...
Celebritiesphilasun.com

“The Jeffersons” and “227” actress Marla Gibbs celebrated her 90th birthday

Following her divorce from Kevin Hunter in 2020, Wendy Williams is currently a single woman on the move. The talk show hostess was spotted having dinner with comedian Gary Owen on June 10 at the reopening of Scotto’s Restaurant in New York City. According to sources, Owen, who was a guest on Wendy earlier that day, smiled at her and exchanged pleasantries while sitting in a booth. On June 11, an insider claims that Williams headed down to Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she spent time with Lamar Odom after he knocked out singer Aaron Carter in their celebrity fight at the Showboat Hotel. Calling the former NBA star a special friend on her show recently, Williams posted on Instagram, “@Lamar Odom is the man! He spent time with me after his win. He put his belt on me and commented on my small waist in a good way. He was very wanting to take a shower. He left my suite, I got to my car, and fell in my fortress bed 4 a.m..”…………
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams, 56, Heads To Work In Short Shorts After Hanging With Ray J In NYC

Wendy Williams took a stroll to her talk show studio in NYC on June 29, just days after she enjoyed a fun weekend outing with BFF Ray J in the Big Apple. Wendy Williams is back on her work grind after spending a fun weekend with her bestie Ray J. The 56-year-old talk show host was seen heading to work at her The Wendy Williams Show studio in New York City on the morning of Tuesday, June 29. Wendy dressed appropriately for the incoming heat wave on the East Coast with Daisy Dukes shorts, though she also wore a light black sweatshirt. She finished off her look with a black mask and white sneakers, which matched her heavy white purse.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Da Brat Shoots Down Wendy Williams’ Assertion That She Hit On Her

Da Brat quickly got an assertion that she was into Wendy Williams up and out of here. The LGBTQ rapper appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Friday (June 25) to promote her upcoming WEtv reality show, Brat Loves Judy. And prior to artist’s discussion of her new program that focuses on her relationship with entrepreneur Jessica “Judy” Dupart, Williams implied during her “Hot Topics” segment that Brat hit on her via text message.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Bill Cosby Tried To Get Wendy Williams Fired

The following article includes mentions of sexual abuse. Wendy Williams has never been shy about sharing her opinions on-camera, and sometimes her lack of filter can get her into trouble. The outspoken television personality has had a long career in Hollywood, but it wasn't until in 2008 that she got her own self-titled talk show (via IMDb). Williams does not have much of a filter on-air, and it's safe to say that her candid personality helps get the ratings. In fact, Williams has ticked off her fair share of stars, including Dionne Warwick. She accused the singer of having someone else run her Twitter account and Warwick wasn't happy about it. "There's an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar," Warwick wrote on Twitter. "Try it Wendy you might like it."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Karlie Redd Suggests She Has Video Of Wendy Williams Doing Drugs In An NYC Club

Her often messy antic have caused celebrities to surface with threats, but Wendy Williams may have crossed the line for Karlie Redd. Recently, Karlie and Lamar Odom got the rumor mill running after they were captured together at various events. There was gossip that they were in a relationship or Odom was joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, but in the end, he stated that they were just friends.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Wendy Williams didn't wash after being touched by Halle Berry

Wendy Williams didn't "wash [her] boob" for two weeks after Halle Berry "flicked" it. The 56-year-old presenter hit it off with the 'Monster's Ball' star was a guest on her talk show in 2012 and the 54-year-old actress left a lasting impression on her interviewer. Wendy recalled: "By the end...
CelebritiesEssence

Tabitha Brown Responds To Wendy Williams' Criticism Of Her Retiring Her Husband With Love — And A Prayer

The actress and influencer prayed that Wendy and other critics of her retiring her husband would find the type of love that would help them understand why she's doing it. If there’s one thing you can’t take from Tabitha Brown, it’s her magnetic smile. She kept it on as she responded to Wendy Williams, and a host of other critics online, who have a lot to say about her decision to retire her husband from the LAPD.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Speaks On Jay-Z & Foxy Brown Rumors: "She Hit It Before Beyoncé"

For decades, there have been rumors about Jay-Z and Foxy Brown. The New York rappers collaborated way back when in the 1990s and there was gossip that they crossed the line from friendship to lovers, and on the most recent episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams re-fueled the fire. We recently reported that Foxy Brown had partnered with Kim Osorio to pen an autobiography due out sometime this year and.

Comments / 19

Community Policy