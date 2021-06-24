Unpacking The Shift In People’s Priorities During The Pandemic

The fear and upheaval of our lives caused by the pandemic led many people to have nightmares during the worst of it, and now that we’re starting to emerge from the pandemic, with vaccines widely available in the U.S. and many other nations to protect ourselves, people’s dreams are changing. CNN spoke to psychologist Deirdre Barrett, an assistant psychology professor at Harvard Medical School, who’s been collecting information about our dreams and nightmares since the pandemic sent the world into lockdown. She’s collected more than 14,000 dreams, two-thirds of them from the U.S. Unsurprisingly, many of the dreams during the worst of the pandemic revolved around the fear of death, with the virus represented in others by an invasive predator, often insects. People would also dream that they were outside without their mask, whether having forgotten it or it fell off or it was disintegrating, or they were around others without masks, and in these dreams they’d try to get away from others because of fear of being infected. Barrett said dreams began to be more positive last December when it was announced that the vaccines were highly effective and being given emergency use approval. People started having upbeat dreams like happily being in a crowded social situation doing something they like, such as dancing or being at a family reunion or being at a sporting event. Some people were still having mask dreams, but instead of having Covid fear, it was about shame or social embarrassment about what people would think about them for not having a mask, which she said it a more traditional social shame dream, like being someplace in public naked. (CNN)