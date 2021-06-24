Exciting! The Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug Will Return This Year

I was hoping Wunder Wiener would be back and better than ever just down the road a little bit on Rt. 9 in Bayville. Wunder Wiener, which was once in the former Beachwood Mall Plaza in Berkeley Township, will be moved down a little bit South on Rt 9 in the vacant lot between Black Beard's Cave and Fuller's Marina. The owner Jerry LaCrosse was hurt badly when a car drove into the food truck. After this horrible accident the community came together to help raise money for the LaCrosse family and Mr. LaCrosse always said der Wunder Wiener will be built again.