Manasquan, NJ

Exciting! The Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug Will Return This Year

By Jimmy G
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 19 days ago
This is tremendous news! The Manasquan Inlet Intracoastal Tug, presented by Jersey Mike's, is back and better than ever. After a year away, the one-of-a-kind event will return for a third time on Saturday, October 9th. The series of tugs-of-war across the Manasquan Inlet serves as a recreation department fundraiser for Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach. The day will begin at 11 am with two concurrent festivals, one on each side of the Inlet. Each festival will include live music, craft vendors, food vendors, and additional fun! (KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE DETAILS)

