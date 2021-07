Everyone loves functional, easy-to-wear pieces like a pair of perfectly lived-in blue jeans or that comfort-forward dress you can take naps in. When it comes to accessories, this year saw the rise of elevated house slippers as a must-have comfy shoe. As far as handbags go, the crossbody bag remains a classic that provides optimal comfort thanks to its hands-free carry experience. If you’re in the market for a new bag that can be both trendy and practical, consider the 19 best crossbody bags, ahead, to be worthy closet additions. Plus, if you ever need to carry more than one bag (e.g. when you’re going to the gym or hauling grocery bags back home), an unfussy crossbody bag can truly become a lifesaver.