Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

VIDEO: Wing And A Scare: Real Life Batman’s Terrifying Commuter Run In A Wingsuit

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA wingsuit jumper, known as the Turkish Batman, who learned his skills with the British Army, flies from work to home every day — from a height of nearly 6,500 feet. Cengiz Kocak learned his flying skills by parachuting and doing other air sports during his 20-year military service. After...

tntribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Turkish Batman#Babadag#Zenger News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Batman
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Entertainmentyucatanmagazine.com

Video mapping brings new life to Uxmal’s light and sound show

Uxmal’s new and improved light and sound show uses video mapping technology and intriguing narratives to bring the ancient city back to life. Friday night’s debut of the upgraded show was attended by dignitaries including the secretary-general of the World Tourism Association, Zurab Pololikashvili, and INAH Director Diego Prieto Hernández.
U.K.Vanity Fair

Prince Charles Recalls Getting Stuck “Upside Down” While Skydiving for the First Time

Prince Charles's first attempt at skydiving almost fifty years ago definitely left a lasting impression. The Prince of Wales visited the Merville Barracks in Colchester, England on Tuesday to present new Regimental Colors to the British Army's Parachute Regiment. Colours are silks hand-embroidered with silver and gilt threads bearing the regiment's insignia and used only on important occasions, and these new ones will replace those presented to the battalions in Aldershot in 1998. New Colours are blessed upon being presented to the regiment and have an almost mystical significance to infantry in the British Army. Since being appointed as Colonel in Chief of The Parachute Regiment in 1977, Charles regularly visits the Regiment and has taken a personal interest in supporting wounded soldiers and their families. While speaking with some of its members, the royal recalled his first parachute drop at age 23. “I must say, I find it hard to believe that it has been 44 years since I became your Colonel in Chief and nearly 50 years since I made my first parachute drop — initially upside down with my legs in the rigging lines! — into Studland Bay, Dorset, where I was hauled out of the water by the Royal Marines,” he said.
Relationshipsbrides.com

Why Two Ex-British Military Guys Should Plan Your Honeymoon

It almost sounds like a joke—who would have thought two ex–British Army captains could be the perfect honeymoon planners? But Geordie Mackay-Lewis and Jimmy Carroll, cofounders of Pelorus, a luxury experiential travel company, are actually incredibly qualified for the job. They ran reconnaissance missions in the Middle East for the Royal Army, so they know all about getting the details right and the value of precision and scouting. They take the same approach to planning their clients’ trips. Here, the guys weigh in on what they do differently, their most epic honeymoons so far, and the destinations they’re stoked about right now.
Akron, OHmukilteobeacon.com

A real-life Rosie the Riveter visits Museum of Flight's Restoration Center

The Museum of Flight's Restoration Center at Paine Field had a special visitor Wednesday, June 23. Helen Mary Vaudrin, a Monroe resident who turned 100 last December, was a real-life Rosie the Riveter at the Goodyear Aircraft plan in Akron, Ohio, during World War II. She helped make F4U Corsairs and the late war-Goodyear F2G-1 Super Corsair during her career.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

FMV Horror Night Book Brings the Real Scares on July 27th

Wales Interactive is back with another FMV video game called Night Book, and it’s coming to a console or PC near you this month. Wales Interactive has confirmed today that its upcoming horror FMV game, Night Book, will be releasing on July 27th for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and iOS devices. Pre-orders are live now on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.
AnimalsTennessee Tribune

Beached Baby Orca Sparks Whale Hunt In New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A baby orca faces a race against time to find his lost family after his discovery, beached and abandoned, north of Wellington, the capital of New Zealand. Hundreds of New Zealanders have joined the cause to both protect the youngster and find his mother. Without a...
Worldcreation.com

Eddystone Lighthouse

One of Quercus robur’s (Latin quercus, “oak” + robur “strength, hard timber”) common names is the English oak. It has a long naval history in the United Kingdom as it was the main construction material for warships. Indeed, the Royal Navy, whose ships were constructed from oak timbers until the middle of the 1800s, received the nickname ‘the Wooden Walls of Old England’. Also, the Royal Navy’s official march is titled ‘Heart of Oak’.
AnimalsTennessee Tribune

Volunteer Refuge Works Wonders For Wounded Wild Animals

When a protected species of wild animal gets injured, there’s a good chance it will get the best possible care at a dedicated clinic: the Israeli organization For the Wildlife. The voluntary clinic takes in thousands of wounded animals, treating them and then releasing them back into the wild. “We’re...

Comments / 0

Community Policy