(Undated) – While gas prices remain high, we could be in for a bit of a break soon. According to GasBuddy.com Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, while the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under last week’s 2021 peak. DeHaan says without additional crude oil supply coming online, we could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks. However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption over the July 4 holiday. He says while the jury is still out, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline. The current statewide average here in Illinois is $3.27 a gallon. It’s $3.19 in Indiana.