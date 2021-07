It goes without saying that we’ve been looking forward to the Fourth of July barbecue classics—burgers, hot dogs, and every form of alt-meat under the sun—since September. But let’s be honest: we eat grilled chicken and black bean-slash-Beyond burgers year-round. The real superstar of the summer cookout, without a doubt, is the fresh fruit dessert. In addition to being delicious, desserts like peach cobbler, blueberry pie, and strawberry shortcake all have one thing in common—they make the most of the produce that’s in season right now.