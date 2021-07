In mammals, the first line of protection against RNA viruses like SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19, is a cellular defense mechanism known as the interferon response. But stem cells lack the ability to mount that response against RNA viruses, leaving them seemingly unprotected. Researchers from the Francis Crick Institute have discovered a way in which stem cells fend off RNA viruses, and it's similar to how plants and insects safeguard themselves.