The New Luna Breathes Roast Chicken and Cocktails Back into Long-Vacant Luna Park
There’s a new restaurant opening in a long-vacant space on Valencia, one that might give a shot of nostalgia to the brunch and happy hour hoppers of the early aughts: Luna is a new bar and tavern moving into the old Luna Park space. Mission residents may recall that Luna Park was almost sold to Governor Gavin Newsom’s PlumpJack Group in 2014, actually sold to the owner of Mission Beach Cafe, and finally closed in 2015, ending 15 years of bottomless mimosas and benedicts, and cheese fondue and s’mores. The neighborhood favorite has been gathering dust for six long years.sf.eater.com
