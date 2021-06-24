Dave Navarro and L.A. Artist PADHiA Made a Giant Cuckoo Clock to Examine Mental Health With Humor
Navarro and PADHiA’s cuckoo clock is featured in a new gallery show, Degrees of Separation, which opens June 25th and will run through July 1st at Julien’s in Beverly Hills, California. As Navarro notes, the show’s title is a nod to the fact that all the artists who contributed to the show are connected to each other, among them Risk, Plastic Jesus, Blek Le Rat, Mike Zenia, Estevan Oriol, WrdSmth and Billy Morrison.www.greenwichtime.com
