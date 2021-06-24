Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket in Live-Action Movie From Lena Dunham

By Brent Lang
GreenwichTime
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince she first captured kids’ hearts in the late 1980s, Polly Pocket has inspired playsets, dolls, web series and television shows. She’s roller-skated, snowboarded, shopped, sang, and exhibited a captivating can-do attitude. Now, Ms. Pocket will be the subject of a feature film that will be written and directed by Lena Dunham, the creator of “Girls.” “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins will put her own spin on Polly, and will produce the film in addition to playing the title role.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Lily Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movie#Mattel Films#Metro Goldwyn Mayer#Mgm#Caa#Id#Lbi Entertainment#Definition Entertainment#The Lede Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesSFGate

'Escape From New York' Star Adrienne Barbeau on Playing a Kick-Ass Action Hero and How Teenage J.J. Abrams Changed the Ending

When John Carpenter’s action classic “Escape from New York” premiered 40 years ago on July 10, 1981, moviegoers were treated to a dystopian nightmare unlike anything they’d seen before. Set in a grim future where the island of Manhattan has been converted into a giant maximum security prison, the film featured Kurt Russell in a career-defining role as Snake Plissken, a one-eyed Special Forces soldier turned master criminal who is tasked with saving the President of the United States when Air Force One crashes on the walled island.
CelebritiesVogue

6 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie has expertly carved out the kind of career young actors only dare to dream of. After landing the role of Donna Freedman in the Australian soap Neighbours at the age of 17, she stepped into femme fatale mode opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. But for many women, it’s as complex characters like Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, Kayla Pospisil in Bombshell and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad that Robbie really shines.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

From Harley-Quinn to Barbie: Margot Robbie admits to the challenge of her new role

Margot Robbie will change of scene abruptly. After playing the crazy Harley Quinn, the actress enlists to star in the live-action Barbie. Margot Robbie She is, without a doubt, one of the female stars of the moment. The actress was chosen to play one of the most complicated roles today, the deranged Harley Quinn. However, her ability has made her very required, so she is close to starring in another great film, at least by name.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox Drops F-Bomb While Explaining The ‘Hate’ Actors Get For Starring In Blockbusters

Megan fox is in the midst of a sort of renaissance at the moment, and she's currently promoting her latest film Till Death. While doing so, she's discussed her personal life as well as her journey in Hollywood, including being in awe of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Fox has also discussed her feelings on blockbuster movies, expressing her love for them and addressing the kinds of franchise she would like to join. Now, she's sharing some strong comments about the "hate" actors get for starring in massive films, and spoiler: she drops an F-bomb.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Harley Quinn’s Relationship With The Joker Has Changed In The Suicide Squad, According To Margot Robbie

The DC Extended Universe has gotten a bit of a makeover during the last few years, and it will only continue with its latest installment. James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad promises to improve upon its panned 2016 predecessor by fixing what didn't work and maintaining the elements that did. This includes some of the spectacular casting choices, like Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Now, the actress has revealed just how her character’s relationship with the Joker has changed from the original Suicide Squad to James Gunn’s upcoming reimagining.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and More

The city of love! Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during the first season of Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic. The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic plot. Collins, whose character Emily Cooper touches down in France for a job opportunity without knowing what to expect, previously admitted that criticism of the show was a driving force to do better with season 2.
TV & VideosNewsweek

Twitter Sounds Off on Live-Action 'Clifford' Movie Trailer

Viewers first caught a glimpse of Clifford the Big Red Dog's new look last fall, thanks to a short teaser released by Paramount—but a full trailer, posted to Twitter on Tuesday, has sparked a resurgence of conversation online as viewers debate the film's stylistic choices and nostalgic appeal. Directed by...
MoviesHuffingtonPost

Live-Action 'Clifford The Big Red Dog' Movie Looks Unintentionally Terrifying

In the upcoming live-action remake — set to be released on Sept. 17 — of the beloved children’s book series and PBS animated show, the titular Clifford starts out as a regular old flaming red puppy (which appears to be inspired by a Labrador retriever pup). He grows in size based on his owner’s love for him and magical tears. Once Clifford is the size of, let’s say, a baby woolly mammoth, he wreaks havoc on New York City by plunging his owner into a wall with his tail; attempting to swallow a pug; and attacking a poor kid in a human bubble ball in a mistaken game of fetch.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The A-Z of Action Movies: I-L

In the latest instalment of our action A-Z, Tom Jolliffe offers up a selection of films from I to L…. Coming to a midpoint in our action A-Z, something becomes clear. I have seen way too many action films. Let’s face it, all you need is Die Hard repeated ad nauseam. That said, for carnage laden thrills, the action genre sets the pulse racing like few genres can. In my continued quest to deliver an eclectic mix of recommendations, I’ve once again juggled cult, big budget and low budget into this Eton Mess/tiffin mix of sweet, sweet ass kickery. So without further delay, because the timebomb is ticking, here are a selection of films beginning with I through L…
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Masters Of The Universe Live-Action Movie Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

It’s sounding more and more as though the live-action Masters of the Universe is becoming a reality at Netflix, as the talk is that with the new animated series, Revalations, making its way forward, that it might be time to see the live-action version finally come to fruition. Not much is known at this time other than the fact that the project is still on and still drawing attention from those that are interested to see what might come of it. Decades ago the live-action performance that starred Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella didn’t fare so well, but as it’s been discussed over and over, the attempt was missing quite a bit and the story didn’t exactly follow the source material in the way that people expected. This time around it sounds as though more attention is going to be given to Prince Adam and He-Man’s relation to Skeletor, as well as his relationship with Teela. For one reason or another, prior attempts simply didn’t wish to explore a great deal of He-Man’s world before he and his people were thrust into the realm of earth.
TV SeriesDeadline

Lily Rabe To Play Betty Gore In ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True-Crime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe is set as a lead alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons and Patrick Fugit in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Rabe will portray Gore opposite Olsen’s Montgomery in the series from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.
Moviesphillytrib.com

How to go From 'Veep' scene-stealer to action-movie apprentice

The poster for the new Chris Pratt sci-fi movie “The Tomorrow War” may have you doing a double take: Hey, over Pratt’s muscled shoulder, isn’t that Richard Splett from “Veep” brandishing a machine gun?. For 37-year-old Sam Richardson, who played the hilariously guileless Richard on that Emmy-winning sitcom, “The Tomorrow...
Movieslaconiadailysun.com

Greta Gerwig confirmed to direct Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig is officially directing the 'Barbie' movie. The 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' helmer was already on script duties with Noah Baumbach, but now it's been confirmed that the 37-year-old filmmaker will also direct. In an interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie, who will play the iconic toy in the...
MoviesVanity Fair

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Catches $215 Million in Her Web

Black Widow, the superhero action picture starring Scarlett Johansson, isn’t only a hit for the “early post-pandemic era”—it’s a hit in this and every other timeline. Here are the numbers for the 24th entry in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which is...
Movies1067kmx.com

Industry News: Margot Robbie, Matt Damon, Devon Terrell and More!

BARBIE MOVIE SET: Greta Gerwig has signed on to direct Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll. Filming will begin in 2022. Robbie is also set to produce the film, under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. MATT DAMON TALKS TEARING UP AT PREMIERE: Matt Damon explained that he felt “overwhelmed”...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The SpringHill Company And Genius Entertainment Partner With Nickelodeon And Awesomeness Films To Produce New Live-Action Movie, Fantasy Football

Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films today announced the production of new original live-action movie Fantasy Football, executive produced by The SpringHill Company ( Space Jam: A New Legacy), the empowerment-led media conglomerate spearheaded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and in partnership with wunderkind and creative mastermind Marsai Martin and Joshua Martin of Genius Entertainment ( Little). In Fantasy Football, 15-year-old Carmen Coleman (Marsai Martin, Black-ish) discovers she can control her professional football player dad's prowess on the field through her video game. Zoe Marshall ( Charmed) is writing the Fantasy Football screenplay, based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. Marshall is represented by JR McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Ashley Holland at WME and Adesuwa McCalla at MetaMorphic Entertainment. Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are executive producing along with Carol Martin for Genius Entertainment. Jamila Jordan-Theus will produce for Genius Entertainment as well. Production is set to begin in early 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy