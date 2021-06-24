Understanding Robotic Process Automation and its Use Cases

This paper investigates how trust, shared understanding between a human operator and a robot, and the Locus of Control (LoC) personality trait, evolve and affect Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) in mixed-initiative robotic systems. As such systems become more advanced and able to instigate actions alongside human operators, there is a shift from robots being perceived as a tool to being a team-mate. Hence, the team-oriented human factors investigated in this paper (i.e. trust, shared understanding, and LoC) can play a crucial role in efficient HRI. Here, we present the results from an experiment inspired by a disaster response scenario in which operators remotely controlled a mobile robot in navigation tasks, with either human-initiative or mixed-initiative control, switching dynamically between two different levels of autonomy: teleoperation and autonomous navigation. Evidence suggests that operators trusted and developed an understanding of the robotic systems, especially in mixed-initiative control, where trust and understanding increased over time, as operators became more familiar with the system and more capable of performing the task. Lastly, evidence and insights are presented on how LoC affects HRI.
