Understanding Robotic Process Automation and its Use Cases

Nutrition apps are effective helpers when it comes to initiating and supporting dietary changes. They are therefore considered by many researchers in the field of digital health technologies to be a low-threshold, easily available, and inexpensive option for individual nutrition management. Yet usage rates of these apps fall far short of their potential. The reasons for this are numerous, wide-ranging, and have been explored in the past using a variety of methods. What was not yet available was a systematic overview of the state of research. Researchers at Chemnitz University of Technology, the University of Konstanz, the University of Bayreuth, and the University of Lübeck have addressed this issue. The basis for this was a systematic literature review on the reasons for the (non-)use of nutrition apps. The review article has now been published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research—mHealth and uHealth.