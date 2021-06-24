Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Northern Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Alachua; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BRADFORD ALACHUA...NORTHWESTERN MARION...SOUTHWESTERN BAKER...UNION AND SOUTHERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 303 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alachua, or 8 miles northwest of Gainesville, moving south at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Lake City, Lake Butler, Worthington Spring, Citra, Columbia, Alachua, High Springs, Fort White and Worthington Springs.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
City
Citra, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Worthington Springs, FL
County
Union County, FL
City
Lake Butler, FL
County
Marion County, FL
City
Lake City, FL
County
Alachua County, FL
County
Columbia County, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Central Marion#Eastern Alachua#Nws Jacksonville#Union#Worthington Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

‘We’re buying some time’: Texas Democrats heap pressure on Biden, Congress for voting rights action

CNN — Texas House Democrats said Tuesday they can only hold off Republicans’ push for restrictive new voting laws for weeks, as they urged President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress to look for new ways to implement federal protections – including backing South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn’s call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation.
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy