Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Alachua; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL BRADFORD ALACHUA...NORTHWESTERN MARION...SOUTHWESTERN BAKER...UNION AND SOUTHERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 303 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alachua, or 8 miles northwest of Gainesville, moving south at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Lake City, Lake Butler, Worthington Spring, Citra, Columbia, Alachua, High Springs, Fort White and Worthington Springs.