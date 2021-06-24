Cancel
Mccone County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for McCone by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McCone SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MCCONE COUNTY UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 111 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles east of Nelson Creek Rec Area, or 20 miles northwest of Circle, moving northeast at 10 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Weldon.

alerts.weather.gov

Circle, MT
Mccone County, MT
