Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Western Clay, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD SOUTHEASTERN BAKER...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT * At 311 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maxville, or 13 miles northwest of Middleburg, moving south at 20 mph. * Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Maxville and Baldwin.