Special Weather Statement issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL TELLER AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM MDT At 111 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Woodland Park, or 21 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Monument and Palmer Lake.