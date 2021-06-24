Severe Weather Statement issued for Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Santa Rosa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 215 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds between 40 and 50 mph, dangerous cloud to ground lighning, and heavy rain is still occurring with this thunderstorm.