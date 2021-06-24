Cancel
Health Services

ECU, Vidant plan to fully integrate health clinics. CEO named dean of medical school.

By Sonia Waraich
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 19 days ago
As part of the plan, Vidant Health's CEO has been appointed dean of ECU's Brody School of Medicine.

Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

