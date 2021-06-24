ECU, Vidant plan to fully integrate health clinics. CEO named dean of medical school.

NEW YORK (July 13, 2021)—ArchCare, the Archdiocese of New York’s health care system that every day cares for more than 9,000 seniors, the poor and persons with special needs, announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Scott LaRue has been named to Crain’s New York “Notable in Health Care” list for 2021. This recognition honors C-suite leaders in the health care sector who have demonstrated a willingness to share their expertise with others in the field. LaRue will be featured in the July edition of Crain’s New York Business.