Music

Quad-Cities’ Own Brandon Gibbs Band Added To Dokken/Firehouse/Great White TaxSlayer Show

By Sean Leary
Posted by 
QuadCities.com
 18 days ago

The announcement was made on the Rascals Music Pub Facebook page as follows: “We will be the first band on stage at the TaxSlayer Center center since the start of the pandemic. Needless to say, I’m beyond ecstatic to be back playing again and at a home town show on Friday July 9th! Grab yourself some friends and some tix (on sale now) and come join us. I also have it on good authority that Rascals Music Pub will be back open by then and will be throwing one hell of a grand re-opening party!! It’s all starting to come together, see ya’ll very soon!”

Moline, IL
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

