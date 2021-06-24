Hyram Yarbro Brings ‘Simplicity & Sustainability’ That Will ‘Protect Your Skin’ To ‘Selfless’ Line

TikTok star Hyram Yarbro has a #HyramApproved skincare must-have for you all — his own line, Selfless By Hyram!. In less than a year, Arizona-native Hyram Yarbro has amassed over 6.8 million TikTok followers and his #HyramApproved skincare recommendations have a devoted following among Gen Z and millennials. There’s a reason people are drinking the Kool-Aid, and it’s because the 25-year-old who grew up on a cattle farm knows what he is talking about, right down to the side effects of each ingredient and how your skin will react. Now, a new #HyramApproved skincare line has come to the market, and it happens to be his own, Selfless by Hyram.