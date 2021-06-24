Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Hyram Yarbro Brings ‘Simplicity & Sustainability’ That Will ‘Protect Your Skin’ To ‘Selfless’ Line

By Ali Stagnitta
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok star Hyram Yarbro has a #HyramApproved skincare must-have for you all — his own line, Selfless By Hyram!. In less than a year, Arizona-native Hyram Yarbro has amassed over 6.8 million TikTok followers and his #HyramApproved skincare recommendations have a devoted following among Gen Z and millennials. There’s a reason people are drinking the Kool-Aid, and it’s because the 25-year-old who grew up on a cattle farm knows what he is talking about, right down to the side effects of each ingredient and how your skin will react. Now, a new #HyramApproved skincare line has come to the market, and it happens to be his own, Selfless by Hyram.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
65K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Care#Clean Skin#Sustainable Packaging#Dark Skin#Tiktok#Hyramapproved#The Kool Aid#Retinol Rainbow Algae#Selfless By Hyram#The Inkey List#Rainforest Trust#Thirst Project#Sephora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hair CareTMZ.com

'Gorilla Glue Girl' Tessica Brown Launching Own Line of Haircare Products

"Gorilla Glue Girl" is coming out with her own line of haircare products, and says they'll hold a ponytail like glue, but without the nightmare side effects she infamously endured. Tessica Brown's launching her business Wednesday under the moniker "Forever Hair," and she's drawing inspiration from her own sticky situation...
Hair CareIn Style

Shoppers With Thinning, Aging Hair Say This French Shampoo Reverses the March of Time

I am always, always on the lookout for a good hair growth shampoo. As much as I love my curly hair, detangling it is a beast — and while the ordeal's gotten miles easier since welcoming an electric comb into my life (pry it out of my cold, dead hands), at the end of the day my shower's drain catcher wears a sizable toupee. So my eyes lit up when I happened upon the Rene Furterer Triphasic Strengthening Shampoo that cuts down hair loss like a pro.
Skin CarePosted by
Us Weekly

Gwyneth Paltrow Uses This $29 Tinted Sunscreen to Protect Her Skin Daily

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We turn to celebrities for their beauty and skincare recommendations all the time, but one of our most trusted A-listers has to be Gwyneth Paltrow. She’s a bona fide lifestyle guru who prioritizes using all-natural products that are good for you — especially when it comes to skincare!
Skin CareABC Action News

Transformational products for your skin and hair

The start of summer is the perfect time to switch things up in your beauty routine. Beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye has products for your skin and hair that are truly transformational. Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25 is an ultra-lightweight moisturizer with added sun protection, making incorporating SPF into your...
Skin CareElite Daily

Hyram Yarbro Always Had A Plan. Skin Care Was Never Part Of It.

In They’re Lit, Elite Daily highlights the men and nonbinary creators in the beauty industry who are busting through antiquated gender boundaries and proving beauty is, and always will be, for everyone. In this installment, famed skin care influencer Hyram Yarbro talks his life before YouTube, launching his own brand, and the plan for “Skincare by Hyram” moving forward.
Skin CareHastings Tribune

Protect your skin: Tips for being sun safe

What are you doing to protect your skin from the sun?. School is out and summer is in full swing. This usually means that both children and adults are spending more quality time outdoors. The increased time outdoors comes with more opportunity for sunburns, sun damage or sun overexposure to our skin. Our skin is our largest organ and it is important to make sun protection a priority this summer.
Skin Caretheleadernews.com

Summer skin care calls for protection, screening

A couple years ago, Garden Oaks’ Sarah Cruise became concerned about a mole on her cheek. She’d had it for a long time, but it had started to hurt. It turned out she was right to be concerned. “I had a squamous cell carcinoma that had been removed from my...
Skin CarePopSugar

I Tried the New Selfless by Hyram Products Ahead of the Launch — and I'm Very Impressed

Last month, Hyram Yarbro — self-taught skin-care expert and influencer with 12 million followers on TikTok — announced the launch of his new skin-care brand, Selfless by Hyram. In partnership with The Inkey List, the aim of Selfless by Hyram is to positively impact challenges currently being faced by people and the planet — all while delivering incredible skin-care results. As of this week, the products have officially hit Sephora stores.
Skin Careluxurytravelmagazine.com

VinoSpa Skincare Products are Vegan & PETA Certified

VinoSpa skincare products have been certified by PETA, officially recognizing that they do not conduct or commission any animal tests on ingredients, formulations, or finished products and their products do not include any animal-derived ingredients. On top of this, their skincare line is made from 100% all natural materials --...
Skin Careconwaydailysun.com

Sunscreen IQ: Protecting your skin and the environment

Sunscreen IQ: Protecting your skin and the environment. On these recent, blistering hot, sunny days, it’s important to remember to protect yourself from exposure to ultraviolet light to reduce risk of skin cancer as well as other skin damage. But a recent press release from the New Hampshire Department of...
Skin CareHartford Courant

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen review: Does it go on clear and keep skin protected?

Protecting your skin from sun damage is one of the most important aspects of skincare, but finding a sunscreen that works for your skin and staying on top of applications can be a real hassle. Sunscreens are frequently greasy or leave an unpleasant white cast, and they can affect how makeup adheres to your face. Plus some sunscreens are formulated with active ingredients that are dangerous for coral reefs and the overall health of the ocean.
Beauty & Fashionnortheastern.edu

How a boost from Beyoncé helped sustain her skin care business

How a boost from Beyoncé helped sustain her skin care business. Yewande Masi had already made the tough decision to pivot her business away from hair extensions at the end of 2019, but the Northeastern graduate had no idea how important her decision to focus on skin care and self-care would be in 2020.
Skin Carepalmspringslife.com

Improve Your Skin

Especially because we live in an arid climate, dermatologist Pamela Broska tops her guidelines for skin health with hydration. She advises desert residents to avoid excessive hot showering and harsh soaps and to apply a body moisturizer immediately after a shower. She prefers cream formulas with ceramides and hyaluronic acid.
Skin CarePosted by
Forbes

Tighten, Brighten, And Protect Your Body’s Skin With Products From These Four Brands

While many of us have extensive self-care routines to keep our facial skin looking its best, our skin on our bodies can often times be overlooked. Part of that is because up until recently, there have not been a whole lot of performance-based body care options for consumers to choose from. But that seems to be changing quickly. I rounded up some of my favorite products that will help tighten, brighten, and protect your body’s skin.
New York City, NYchaindrugreview.com

New research reveals the impact of UV exposure on the skin barrier and the benefits of Ceramides

NEW YORK — As a dermatologist-developed therapeutic skincare brand, CeraVe is educating consumers on better sunscreen habits as they enjoy traveling to new locations, more vacations, and a steady return to pre-pandemic normalcy throughout the summer. According to new insights from a peer-reviewed publication featured in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, titled, “Efficacy of Ceramide-Containing Formulations on UV-Induced Skin Surface Barrier Alterations,” a skincare regimen that includes a moisturizer and sunscreen formulated with ceramides can help protect against UV-induced skin barrier damage and improve skin barrier health overall against chronic sun exposure.
New York City, NYByrdie

Sunflower Oil Is a Hydrator With Serious Skin Benefits

Who knew that pretty sunflowers also had some serious skincare perks? “Sunflower oil is commonly included as an ingredient in moisturizers, anti-aging skincare, and lip care products,” says New York City-based dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD. “Or, it may be used as a flagship ingredient in hydrating skin oils.”. Since sunflower...
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Meet J'Tanicals: indulgent CBD skincare for stressed out skin

Forget what you think you know about CBD, this new luxury range is rewriting the rules, not just for sensitive skin, but for anyone looking for a healthy glow. Are you on board with CBD skincare yet? I wasn't, until now. Not for want of trying, mind you. Despite dozens of cannabis-derived ‘next big thing’ creams and serums landing on my desk since the ingredient went stratospheric, I’ve found it all rather confusing. Cannabis oil, cannabis sativa seed, CBD, cannabidiol? I’m sure I’m not the only one scratching my head.
Skin CareVogue

Ramla Ali On Pigmentation, Hyperbaric Chambers And The Skincare Benefits Of An Ice-Cold Bath

The first thing I do is have a glass of water. When you haven’t had any for eight or nine hours, your mouth is really dry. I also read somewhere ages ago that drinking water helps with digestion and does all sorts of good stuff for your body, so I thought “that’s a bit of me”. It’s all about making sure I feel good for the day ahead. I hate going on Instagram. And then it’s brushing teeth and washing face and things like that. I also love having a cup of coffee to wake myself up.
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers in Their 60s Swear This Anti-Wrinkle Serum Leaves Them "Luminous"

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Ask any dermatologist and they'll tell you the importance of using a serum in your skincare routine. Why you might ask? A good serum replenishes your skin with active ingredients that fight fine lines and wrinkles and deliver a luminous glow to the skin. Clarins Double Serum is more than a typical serum - it goes above and beyond the promised benefits, and skincare users of all ages praise its results. It's also currently on sale at Nordstrom.
Skin CareIn Style

According to Shoppers, This Face Oil Undoes 48 Years of Too Little Sunscreen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Of all the secrets lurking inside Whole Foods - mushrooms, what can't they do? - Trilogy's selection of luxurious skincare is among the best-kept. And while you might not walk into the health food store searching for a face oil to rocket your skin two decades into the past, according to shoppers, Trilogy's Antioxidant+ Rosehip Oil does just that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy