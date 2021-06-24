Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Falls, NJ

This makes cents: Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor

crossroadstoday.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Yogi Berra once said, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”. Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that’s the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service. The stamp honoring the New...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Little Falls, NJ
Sports
City
Little Falls, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Costas
Person
Yogi Berra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Yankees#Stamps#Baseball#Ap#The U S Postal Service#The New York Yankees Hall#The Postal Service#American League Mvp#The Hall Of Fame#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
Syracuse, NYRochester Business Journal

Opining on student-athletes’ new power, Yogi Berra’s humor and stamp of greatness

While covering Syracuse University basketball games in the Carrier Dome during the Orange men’s national basketball championship run in 2003, I was amazed at the number of people wearing the jerseys of the team’s two biggest stars — Carmelo Anthony and Gerry McNamara. And that got me to wondering why Melo and G-Mac weren’t receiving a small cut from the millions of dollars they were generating for their alma mater. Why was it illegal in the eyes of the haughty National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for them to earn money from jersey or T-shirt sales? Or from autograph show appearances or radio commercials or basketball clinics when it was OK for coach Jim Boeheim and his assistants to make money off their fame?
Politicschatsports.com

CBS2 Spends The Day At The Yogi Berra Museum

Celebrating America and America's pastime, there 263 players are in the Baseball Hall of Fame, but only 30 are featured on official U.S. Postal Service stamps. The newest member of that elite group is Yogi Berra. CBS2's John Elliott reports.
BaseballPosted by
Daily Herald

Joe Pepitone suing Hall of Fame for return of famed bat

Former New York Yankees star Joe Pepitone has filed a lawsuit against the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum seeking the return of the Louisville Slugger bat that Mickey Mantle used to hit his 500th career home run more than five decades ago. In an 11-page lawsuit filed this...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Former Yankees Star Sues Baseball Hall of Fame for Bat He Says He Loaned Mickey Mantle

A former New York Yankees star hitter has sued the National Baseball Hall of Fame, claiming they owe him a bat, a million dollars, and an apology. Joe Pepitone claims he loaned Mickey Mantle a bat just before Mantle thwacked a ball out of the park for his 500th home run in 1967, the first MLB hitter to do so. He said he intended to take the bat back from Mantle in an interview after the original game, according to the New York Daily News. Pepitone wants the Hall of Fame to give him the bat back and pay him $1 million in damages. He alleges a Yankees executive took the bat from his locker in the suit, filed in upstate New York: “After Mantle’s home run, Mantle returned the Bat to Pepitone. Pepitone brought the Bat into the Yankees locker room and secured it within his personal locker. Thereafter, however, the Bat was removed from Pepitone’s locker... without [his] knowledge, approval or consent.” The Hall of Fame responded: “The Hall of Fame owns this historical bat and for more than fifty years, the Hall of Fame has preserved it and proudly put it on display for millions of fans to see as they tour the Museum.”
Sportschatsports.com

Excerpt: When Bill Russell Wrote for the Globe

Excerpted from the book Tall Men, Short Shorts by Leigh Montville. Copyright © 2021 by Leigh Montville. Reprinted by permission of Doubleday, an imprint of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. No problem. The most intriguing addition to the Boston Globe playoff line-up will...
MLBGazette

Woody Paige: Thanks to Arch Ward, baseball fans get to enjoy All-Star Game

Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone, Thomas Edison the light bulb, Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs the personal computer, and, in 1933, Arch Ward the all-star game. Ward was a sportswriter. Ahem. At the height of The Depression, when unemployment ascended to 25 percent, Chicago nevertheless celebrated its centennial with...
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

First Sports Illustrated On Auction At Heritage Auctions Today

Sports Illustrated is one of the more iconic periodicals ever published. Its importance to journalism and how we view sports cannot be overstated, and I would argue that the only other entity that has changed the sports landscape more would be ESPN. Up for auction today at Heritage Auctions is a raw copy of the very first issue of Sports Illustrated from 1954. These do not pop up too often in this kind of shape, at a criminally low number of $56 as of this writing; someone is going to get a bargain on this one. You can check out the scan of the magazine down below.
MLBPosted by
Live 95.9

Fun Baseball Stories To Help Pass the MLB Break (Listen)

Major League Baseball’s All-Star break is upon us as we reach the halfway point of the season. This being the case, I thought I would do a baseball-themed City Talk program this past weekend. If you are a regular listener to City Talk, you are likely familiar with my friend Andy Strasberg, who is best known for telling his story about growing up a fan of the New York Yankees slugger Roger Maris and eventually becoming his friend and Number-One fan.
MLBcrossroadstoday.com

Advocates decry homeless sweeps ahead of MLB’s All-Star game

DENVER (AP) — Ahead of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game in Denver this week, city officials are facing scrutiny from advocates who accuse them of accelerating the clearing of homeless encampments near Coors Field as the sports world turns its attention to Colorado’s capital city. Mayor Michael Hancock has emphatically...

Comments / 0

Community Policy