Watch 'The Harder They Fall' teaser; OWN, Onyx Collective & Hulu partner for 'The Hair Tales'; & more

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has unveiled the first teaser-trailer for their highly anticipated all-Black Western, The Harder They Fall. The star-studded feature, which includes Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and Delroy Lindo, follows Majors as outlaw Nat Love, a man set on revenge after he learns that the man who killed his parents is being released from prison. Nat then reunites with his old gang to track down his enemy.

Tracee Ellis Ross has long been a pivotal figure in the natural hair movement – especially since the launch of her own Pattern haircare line in 2020, which creates refreshingly modern, thoughtfully formulated products for coils, kinks and curls. Now, she’s bringing that authority to the small screen with The Hair Tales: a series produced in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey and writer Michaela Angela Davis.
If there’s one thing Tracee Ellis Ross knows, it’s hair. The model, actress, and entrepreneur launched Pattern, a haircare line that focuses on nourishing and strengthening your natural coils and curls. The Blackish actress is very vocal about the importance of loving your hair, and now she’s showing us how in her latest project The Hair Tales.
This week, Netflix released its first trailer for The Harder They Fall, a film with a to-be-announced premiere date that the streaming giant is trumpeting as a “new school Western.” Watching the two-and-a-half minute clip, however, you might find it decidedly old-school. Never mind all the modern stylization—the bullets and blood splattering in languorous slow motion, the camera lashed to the barrel of a spinning shotgun, the Fela Kuti music bumping on the soundtrack. This thing is steeped in classic Western signifiers: masked bandits, wild shootouts, daring train robberies, and horse hooves thundering across the Santa Fe desert. These things date back to The Great Train Robbery and the very invention of cinema itself.
What was the last Western that really fell fresh and exciting? The Harder They Fall definitely does. It stars an amazing cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield, and Regina King, and it’s an incredibly stylish thriller set in the Old West, featuring a killer soundtrack. It comes from director Jeymes Samuel, better known as the British musical act The Bullitts (named after the classic Steve McQueen cop film). Samuel previously served as a musical consultant on Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, and made the short Western They Die By Dawn.
The 2020 horror satire film Bad Hair is one of the underrated gems on Hulu and Prime. The film explores cultural explorations with interesting preludes, and its’s overindulgent, rambunctious comedy-horror sets it apart from its counterparts. Bad Hair was set up in LA back in 1989, and the first act...
Betty (HBO at 11; HBO Max) Kirt gets Shelby’s help on a mission, and Honeybear and Camille have some second thoughts. Trying (Apple TV Plus) Nikki and Jason must make a huge decision in a small amount of time. Physical (Apple TV Plus) Sheila links up with Tyler to share her...
This week on Hulu sees the fantastic new arrival of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021). The new comedy from Bridesmaids co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo seems to have gone under the radar -- the pandemic of course didn't help, sadly leading to the cancellation of the film's theatrical release. Thankfully, the brilliantly silly film hits Hulu on Friday, featuring Mumolo and Wiig as the titular Barb and Star, best friends who vacay in Florida, only to inadvertently become swept up in a nefarious plot.
Actress, director and producer Issa Rae is taking time away from the camera to launch her own sneaker collection. Partnering with Converse, Rae has put together a lineup of exclusive sneakers using the Chuck 70 as the silhouette. Across the sides of each shoe, the Los Angeles native writes different daily affirmations like “Take Up More Space” to inspire her fans. She also includes various symbols like palm trees to pay homage to her hometown.
Black Widow is out, bringing the women-led spy genre to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows Natasha Romanov in the time between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War as she works to bring down the Red Room, aka the Soviet-affiliated program that took her as a baby and brainwashed her into becoming an assassin. While the women-centric spy drama may be new for the MCU, it’s has been one of the most prolific and entertaining action sub-genres over the past few decades. If you’ve watched Black Widow and you’re looking for more taut and emotional spy thrillers to check out, we have some TV and film suggestions for you…
It’s been a wild year, but summer 2021 has finally arrived in all its sweltering glory. And sure, it’s great to soak up the sun and (safely!) live it up with the friends you’ve been missing. But sometimes a hot summer day leaves you wanting to enjoy a good movie in air-conditioned peace. Luckily, the best beach movie of 2021, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, just dropped on Hulu, so you can enjoy all the fun without melting in the sun.
BY LESLEY GOLDBERG – via www.hollywoodreporter.com – The scripted project will focus on six love stories, each penned by a different writer. The Obamas’ Higher Ground and Fatherhood producers Temple Hill are re-teaming for a new project at Netflix. The companies are developing Blackout, a film and TV “event” that...
Netflix‘s plan for continued and total domination of the streaming wars will eventually see original content supersede pre-existing titles as the dominant force on the content library, but quality should always be prioritized over quantity. Of course, that hasn’t always been the case, and there’s a massive amount of in-house...
One measure of a movie’s quality is how well it stands the test of time. Made in 1997, L.A. CONFIDENTIAL holds up well. It’s a very entertaining film noir, an exciting crime drama set in 1953 Los Angeles. It’s got deeply flawed characters plus a complicated but satisfying plot full of thrilling surprises. Kim Basinger won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as a high class call girl. And Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce got their first starring roles in a Hollywood film.
If you’ve found that you’ve spent the last year or so watching more TV than ever, well, who hasn’t? With everyone staying at home much more often, it’s no surprise that streaming services have seen a dramatic increase in subscribers. Since 2019, streaming giant Hulu has seen a 50% increase...
Netflix and the expanded world of HBO and HBO Max made it a duel this year in race to gather the most Primetime Emmy nominations overall. Netflix took in a whopping 129 nominations, paced by “The Crown,” which tied with Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” as the most-nominated program overall with 24 bids apiece. HBO and HBO Max combined racked up a total of 130 nominations, led by “Lovecraft Country,” the now-canceled HBO period drama. HBO Max’s most-nominated series was “Hacks” with 15 mentions, followed by “The Flight Attendant” with 12.

