Wait…they are still making Fast & Furious films? Of course, they are! This series is making billions of dollars. To be honest, I have never been invested in this series, so I have only seen a few of the films up to this point. My brother is a die-hard fan and I remember watching 2 Fast 2 Furious and Tokyo Drift early on. I have not even seen the whole first film…but I do know that it was about undercover cops and drag racing. Boy has this series come a long way. This latest entry went to space! I went to the theater to see The Fate of the Furious as I was beginning to see and review everything. I quickly realize that the world building in this franchise rivals the Marvel Cinematic Universe…and I know that one from experience.