OPB Presents: Katherine Paul's Pandemic Playlist

Everyone is hoping that Certified Lover Boy season is upon us soon. Drake revealed recently that he would be releasing the project before the summer comes to an end but no exact date has been set. Thankfully, the summer won't be passing without some new Drizzy to have on rotation. This week, Brent Faiyaz and Drake teamed up for their new collaboration, "Wasting Time" which hails production from The Neptunes. While fans have already deemed it song of the summer-worthy, we're keeping it on steady rotation on this week's R&B Season playlist.