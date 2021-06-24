Luminar Technologies' stock jumped 7% after Volvo said its lidar device will be standard on the new XC90 SUV

Volvo is pushing hard to stay up with the EV revolution. For those who don’t spend their days writing for online magazines like CleanTechnica, it’s easy to get confused about what Volvo Cars is doing and what Polestar is doing. Both are owned by Geely, which also owns the London Taxi Cab Company, something called Lynk & Company, Proton, and Lotus. Geely also manufactures its own line of cars. Volvo Cars and Volvo Trucks are two separate companies today, so it’s also important to distinguish them. For the purposes of this story, we will use “Volvo” to refer to the car business.