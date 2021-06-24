Luminar Technologies' stock jumped 7% after Volvo said its lidar device will be standard on the new XC90 SUV
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. jumped nearly 7% Thursday on news that Volvo will include Luminar's lidar system as standard equipment on its upcoming electric SUV. The Swedish car company's XC90 will use Luminar's upcoming Iris hardware, coupled with the technology maker's Sentinel autonomous driving software. Volvo's SUV, which the company plans to officially unveil next year, will also use a self-driving computer from Nvidia Corp.www.bizjournals.com
