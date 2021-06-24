Cancel
Economy

Luminar Technologies' stock jumped 7% after Volvo said its lidar device will be standard on the new XC90 SUV

By Cromwell Schubarth
Silicon Valley Business Journal
 19 days ago
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. jumped nearly 7% Thursday on news that Volvo will include Luminar's lidar system as standard equipment on its upcoming electric SUV. The Swedish car company's XC90 will use Luminar's upcoming Iris hardware, coupled with the technology maker's Sentinel autonomous driving software. Volvo's SUV, which the company plans to officially unveil next year, will also use a self-driving computer from Nvidia Corp.

Silicon Valley Business Journal

San Jose, CA
The Silicon Valley Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose
Florida State
#Volvo Cars#Volvo Xc90#Lidar#Luminar Technologies#Luminar Technologies Inc#Swedish#Sentinel#Suv#Nvidia Corp#Tesla Inc#Highway Pilot
