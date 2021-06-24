Cancel
Ypsilanti, MI

Ypsilanti requesting public insight on new affordable housing project

By Samuel Dodge
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 18 days ago
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti officials want input from residents on a potential 56-unit affordable housing development near Depot Town. The city is holding public participation meetings on the project via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 28 and at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. Those interested in speaking may click here to attend online or may call 888-475-4499 when the meetings start. To raise your hand to participate, press *9.

