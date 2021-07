Josef Newgarden led most of the way in claiming the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday. Newgarden held the lead for 73 of the race’s 80 laps and was able to hold off a late charge by Marcus Ericsson, who led a pair of laps, to pick up the win in the race. Alex Palou rounded out the top three. The only other driver to hold a lead in the race was Colton Herta, who finished 13th. He led the race at two separate occasions for a total of five laps. However, when Newgarden moved in front of him on the 58th lap, he would not relinquish that advantage over the remainder of the race.