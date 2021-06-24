NFL to Allow Teams to Use Alternate-Color Helmets in 2022

CINCINNATI — The prayers of Bengals fans have been answered.

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Thursday announcing that they're going to allow teams to use alternate-color helmets in 2022.

That means the Bengals will be allowed to create a white tiger helmet to go with their new white uniforms.

Fans have asked for this change for years and not because they don't like the Bengals' current helmets. Most believe a white helmet with black stripes would look on Joe Burrow and the rest of the team, especially with their all white uniforms.

All 32 teams will be able to pair a second helmet with their alternate, throwback or Color Rush uniforms.

The Bengals have discussed a throwback uniform and the potential for an alternate helmet.

The NFL didn't allow teams to have a secondary helmet in the past due to player safety.

Now every team will be required to have an alternate helmet for every player on the roster. They have to be the same make, model and size as the player's primary helmet.

