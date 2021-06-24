Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL to Allow Teams to Use Alternate-Color Helmets in 2022

By James Rapien
Posted by 
AllBengals
AllBengals
 18 days ago

CINCINNATI — The prayers of Bengals fans have been answered.

The NFL sent a memo to teams on Thursday announcing that they're going to allow teams to use alternate-color helmets in 2022.

That means the Bengals will be allowed to create a white tiger helmet to go with their new white uniforms.

Fans have asked for this change for years and not because they don't like the Bengals' current helmets. Most believe a white helmet with black stripes would look on Joe Burrow and the rest of the team, especially with their all white uniforms.

All 32 teams will be able to pair a second helmet with their alternate, throwback or Color Rush uniforms.

The Bengals have discussed a throwback uniform and the potential for an alternate helmet.

The NFL didn't allow teams to have a secondary helmet in the past due to player safety.

Now every team will be required to have an alternate helmet for every player on the roster. They have to be the same make, model and size as the player's primary helmet.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest offseason news, NFL rumors and more!

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow's Velocity Up in OTAs: "Tight Coverage Won't Matter"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
181
Followers
514
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Color Rush
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

5 Cincinnati Bengals players overdue for a Pro Bowl nod

The Cincinnati Bengals don’t get a ton of national recognition, which extends to the players at an event like the Pro Bowl. Last year, these Bengals had zero players on the Pro Bowl roster. Still, the feel-good vibes around the team suggest that’s about to change in 2021. So looking...
NFLBleacher Report

NFL Teams Facing Make-or-Break Seasons in 2021

This season is the end of the road for some NFL teams. For would-be contenders with an all-in approach to roster building, the bills come due at some point. Straddling the salary cap is only viable for so long, and the core pieces of the contention push won't remain young forever.
NFLYardbarker

NFL team skill-position rankings

With two first-round picks in the 2022 and '23 drafts, it makes sense for the Lions to start over. The effort is evident at the skill positions. Jared Goff will go from targeting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp to Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams. The Lions let five-year starter Marvin Jones walk in free agency and opted against franchise-tagging Kenny Golladay or drafting a wideout early. D'Andre Swift showed flashes last season; the latest Detroit second-round running back will team with ex-Aaron Jones Green Bay sidekick Jamaal Williams. The Lions' O-line looks good, but Goff will still have a tough time.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

How Many TDs Will Top Rookie Pass-Catchers Have In 2021?

I try to tell people—and myself—that the evaluation of incoming rookies into the NFL is not an instant gratification thing. Sometimes it can be depending on the landing spots and situations, but when we scout, we scout for what a player can be throughout their career as a whole. That...
NFLaledotimesrecord.com

Fantasy football draft: Where to draft Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon?

Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon had a disappointing season last year. However, with a strengthened offensive line and a healthy star quarterback, Mixon's 2021 ceiling could be sky-high Below, we look at Joe Mixon's 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Mixon played and...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Invite Fans Back to Paul Brown Stadium For Special Training Camp Event

CINCINNATI — The Bengals invited fans to Paul Brown Stadium for Back Together Saturday on July 31. Fans will be able to watch practice. There will also be multiple family-friendly activities including inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, pictures with Who Dey and a Ben-Gals Cheer Zone. Fans will also be eligible to win autographed footballs and other prizes.
NFLstripehype.com

Cincinnati Bengals training camp quarterback depth chart

Training camp is right around the corner for the Cincinnati Bengals and while there are several position battles to keep track of during camp, the quarterback position is not going to have a battle at all. Joe Burrow is the starting quarterback of the Bengals, period. Burrow is entering year...
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLnewsbrig.com

Which quarterback was Tom Brady calling a ‘motherf–ker?’

The clip was less than 10 seconds, but Tom Brady still managed to provide some of the spiciest NFL commentary of the offseason in a preview for an upcoming episode of HBO’s “The Shop.”. In the clip, Brady – who will be a guest on Friday’s episode – was recalling...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy