COVID vaccine to be offered at 3 Henrico middle schools this summer

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond Raceway Feb. 27, 2021. (Photo by Dave Pearson for the Henrico Citizen)

Starting June 30, three Henrico middle schools will serve as COVID-19 vaccination sites for students in a new partnership with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

Elko Middle, Tuckahoe Middle and Brookland Middle schools will offer the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 years and older beginning that day, and students will be able to return to the locations for their second doses. Officials have not yet provided details about specific dates and times for each school but are expected to do so soon.

About 40% of Henrico children ages 12-17 have received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine and 29% received the second shot, the HCPS health committee shared at a school board workshop on Thursday.

The Pfizer vaccine earned emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15 in early May from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control. Virginia Superintendent for Public Instruction James Lane said he had urged all local superintendents in the state to make the vaccine available to students in schools before the end of the school year.

The three vaccination site locations were based on surveys sent out to parents, said Robin Gilbert, HCPS school health services supervisor.

In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, these sites will also offer HPV vaccines, Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis) vaccines and the Meningococcal Conjugate (MenACWY) vaccine.

The goal of having the coronavirus vaccines available at middle school sites starting in July is to have as many students as possible vaccinated before the school year begins in the fall, Gilbert said. The COVID-19 vaccine, however, is not required for school attendance.

“We have made some huge strides in how we have managed this pandemic,” Gilbert said. “While strides have been made, we’re not at the end yet.”

Anna Bryson is the Henrico Citizen’s education reporter and a Report for America corps member. Make a tax-deductible donation to support her work, and RFA will match it dollar for dollar.