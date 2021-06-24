Cancel
Michigan’s weekend has a wet weather stripe right across us; See where that stripe lies

By Mark Torregrossa
This weekend will see a wet-weather-focusing feature dividing Michigan almost in half. Weather will be vastly different on either side of the dividing feature. We focus on where wet weather will be located, and what the temperatures will be like for the weekend. The focusing feature will be a stationary wind-shift line. This wind-shift line will run from the southwest corner of Lower Michigan to the northeast corner of Lower Michigan. So imagine a wide highway running from the southwest corner to the northeast corner. On this highway is where much of the rain will travel.

