The Bitcoin market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Monday, but again has found lackluster momentum to say the least. In fact, volume has fallen off drastically, showing a real lack of interest in this market. Furthermore, the market is likely to see a lot of bearish pressure going forward, as the 200-day EMA is sitting just above near the $36,420 level. It is essentially flat, but what is even more interesting is that the 50-day EMA has crossed below the $40,000 level, and it looks as if we are about to get the “death cross” as the 50-day EMA crosses below the 200-day EMA.