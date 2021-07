Transferring currencies from one digital wallet to another isn’t that hard. However, it’s much harder to transfer different currencies from one blockchain infrastructure to another. Cryptocurrencies built of one blockchain ecosystem, like Ethereum, aren’t able to interact with non-Ethereum tokens (Bitcoin, Litecoin, etc.) on the same blockchain. As a result of these lapses, there is a need for a new peer-to-peer private exchange that provides a solution in the cryptocurrency space by allowing traders to buy or sell any cryptocurrency on any blockchain. The new peer-to-peer exchange will let investors trade any token without needing any middlemen while enjoying an unmatched privacy level.