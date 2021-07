Kentucky is on the verge of possibly signing the best offensive line class in the history of the program. One of those potential additions could be Grayson Morgan. A 6-foot-6, 270-pound beast of an offensive lineman, Morgan hails from familiar territory down in Nashville, Tennessee, currently playing for Montgomery Bell Academy as he heads into his senior season. Ranked by 247 Sports as a three-star prospect and the 801st best player from the class of 2022, Morgan is being sought after by multiple Power 5 schools. He’s coming off an official visit to Kentucky this past weekend and was kind enough to take some time to talk with KSR earlier this week about what went down.