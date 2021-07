Timothée Chalamet Y Lily-Rose Depp They are one of the most promising youth stars. Young people have shown their talent for acting on more than one occasion. In fact, the actor was nominated for an Oscar for his great performance in Call Me by Your Name, film that led him to international success. In addition, at 25, she has already earned the fame of casanova for her romances with Lourdes Leon, the daughter of Madonna, Y Eiza Gonzalez. On the other hand, the eldest daughter of Johnny Depp She left modeling to try herself in the movies and it has been more than good for her.