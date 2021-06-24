‘Smallville’ Actors Are Working on an Animated Sequel Series

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 20th anniversary of Smallville, The CW’s superhero series that focused on a young Clark Kent before he fully took on the Superman mantle. The successful show ran for 10 seasons and inspired a comic book continuation of its story, but now actor Tom Welling, who played Clark, has revealed that he and former co-star Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor, have teamed up to develop a Smallville animated sequel series.

