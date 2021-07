Here is a tutorial to extract all email addresses from Word documents in Windows 11/10. If you have Word documents (DOC, DOCX) with multiple email addresses and you want to use those email addresses for any purpose, it will be really tiring to manually search for them. An easier solution for you is to extract all email addresses from the document and then use them as you want. Now, to extract email addresses from Word documents, you don’t need any third-party solution. In this article, I am going to show two simple tricks to extract email addresses from Word documents. You can do so in the Microsoft Word application. Let us check out the methods now!