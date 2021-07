TikTok just got a little more fun now that Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to join the social media site. The star known for playing Deadpool posted his first video on the site this week, which earned over 29 million views. Reynolds already has 4.2 million followers and his videos are a delight. The first shows him lip-synching to "I Swear" by All-4-One with the caption, "I swear you will be disappointed by this account."