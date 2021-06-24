Chris Lane kicks off a Drinkworks contest with an exclusive, intimate performance

Nashville, TN (June 28, 2021) – RCA Inspiration celebrated the 2021 BET Awards with a powerful night for Gospel, as two #1 hits from Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) were lauded at this year’s awards. The sixteen-time GRAMMY®-winning artist, songwriter and producer was honored with the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for the second consecutive year, winning for his #1 Gospel hit single “Strong God” (from his hit album LONG LIVE LOVE). Franklin also kicked off the night’s broadcast in an exuberant opening performance with Lil Baby, showcasing their #1 Gospel hit “We Win” (featured from the soundtrack for the highly-anticipated summer movie Space Jam: A New Legacy). The 2021 BET Awards ceremony was held before a live audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday June 27th.