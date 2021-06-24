Chris Lane kicks off a Drinkworks contest with an exclusive, intimate performance
Chris Lane is getting his live music “Fix,” thanks to a new partnership with Drinkworks “PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES,” a contest created alongside Deep Eddy Vodka. With many country music fans desperately missing live music after over a year of pandemic shutdowns, Chris says this contest is the perfect way for him to reconnect with a winning fan through a one-of-a-kind concert experience.www.illinoisnewsnow.com
