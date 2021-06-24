Cancel
David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ Starring Michael Fassbender, Will Begin Filming This Year

By Vanessa Armstrong
/Film
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe already knew that David Fincher is teaming up with his Se7en writer, Andrew Kevin Walker, to make The Killer for Netflix with Michael Fassbender in the starring role. What we didn’t know, however, was when production on the film would get underway. And now we do. Exciting news, folks...

