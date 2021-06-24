What Happened To Greg Bennett From RHONJ?

Greg Bennett made plenty of appearances on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" as Albie and Chris Manzo's best friend and regularly stole the show with his sarcastic quips. The three of them eventually moved to Hoboken, N.J. along with Greg's dog, Deloris. Greg wasn't just their sidekick — he had his own friendship with Melissa Gorga, as he detailed to Bravo in 2011. "She's got a really quick sense of humor, and none of the jokes I tell her go over her head, which is why we hit it off right away. She also never mentions the only other guy I feel competition with when it comes to our best-friendship: Jesus," he said.