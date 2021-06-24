Cancel
POTUS

Teneo CEO allegedly kicked off Global Citizen board after inappropriate drunken behavior

By Emily Smith
Page Six
Page Six
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeclan Kelly, the CEO of the consulting firm for Fortune 500 execs Teneo, was kicked off the board of the charity Global Citizen after he got drunk and acted inappropriately with a number of women at their starry festival, sources tell Page Six. Kelly was kicked off the board of...

Businesstalesbuzz.com

Teneo’s chairwoman Ursula Burns a ‘longtime pal’ of ousted CEO Declan Kelly

Ursula Burns is the first black woman to helm a Fortune 500 company, the former CEO of Xerox, and now the chairwoman of the powerful strategic advisory firm Teneo. She’s also an old crony of Declan Kelly, who just resigned from the helm of Teneo last week after news spilled out that he allegedly got drunk at a VIP charity event and acted inappropriately with as many as six different women.
Businessprweek.com

Teneo hires ex-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns as chairwoman

The company said that in her role, Burns will work closely with Teneo CEO Paul Keary and members of the senior management team "to support Teneo’s next phase of growth around the world". Former chief operating officer Keary was named CEO last week, following the resignation of Kelly, who stepped...
Businesswmleader.com

Teneo CEO Declan Kelly Resigns After Apologizing for Behavior at Charity Event

Declan Kelly has resigned as chairman and chief executive of global consulting firm Teneo Holdings LLC after reports of drunken misbehavior at a charity event last month. Mr. Kelly, a go-to adviser for CEOs of major companies such as General Electric Co. and Coca-Cola Co. , is handing over the CEO role to Teneo co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Paul Keary, Teneo said. It didn’t name a new chairman.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Behind the scenes of Teneo CEO Declan Kelly’s resignation

Declan Kelly is out as CEO of corporate advisory firm Teneo, more than a month after being accused of drunkenly groping women at a charity event. Why it matters: Kelly, a former Clinton aide and noted philanthropist, has turned Teneo into one of the most influential corporate PR players, with its clients often appearing in this space. It's also been on an acquisition spree since being acquired by CVC Capital Partners, whose lead partner on the deal is also chair of the nonprofit whose event Kelly desecrated.
BusinessBBC

Teneo PR firm boss quits over drunken misconduct claims

The boss of public relations firm Teneo has quit after being accused of drunken misbehaviour at a charity party. Declan Kelly said he was stepping down as chairman and chief executive after what he called "an inadvertent, public and embarrassing mistake". He gave no further details, but media reports said...
TV & Videosthemusicuniverse.com

Global Citizen Live announced

Twenty-four hour live broadcast features events and performances from six continents. International advocacy organization Global Citizen has announced Global Citizen Live – a 24-hour live broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. With performances and live events in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, Global Citizen Live will take place on Saturday, September 25th, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more (air dates and times to come). Global Citizen Live is part of an ongoing effort to defend the planet and defeat poverty, powered by citizens around the world who are taking action together with governments, corporations and philanthropists to make change.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Former Chief Of Staff Speaks Out

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make a difference? Catherine St-Laurent, a philanthropic and strategic communications adviser, has offered her services to some very high ranking individuals, from Melinda and Bill Gates to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She is happiest and has a sense of purpose when she is working for strong women and she loves investing in female-led start-ups.
Celebritiesheatworld

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s emotional reunion

With two-year-old Archie and new baby Lilibet to look after, we imagine Meghan Markle would prefer Prince Harry to stay home as much as possible. So, his recent trip to the UK to unveil a statue of his mother Princess Diana was tough on her. In fact, an insider close...
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

iHeartMedia Stations To Broadcast ‘Global Citizen Live’ On Sept. 25.

IHeartMedia will be the exclusive audio partner in the U.S. of “Global Citizen Live,” broadcasting performances from six continents on company radio stations and on the iHeartRadio app. Global Citizen Live is a 24-hour global event on Sept. 25 and will feature music artists, activists and world leaders taking the...
CelebritiesPage Six

Eric Schmidt, 66, dating 27-year-old entrepreneur Michelle Ritter

For former Google exec Eric Schmidt, the search continues. The billionaire, 66, has a new 27-year-old girlfriend, a source tells Page Six. The Post has previously reported how the tech titan remains NYC’s “hottest bachelor” — while still being married. Schmidt — reportedly worth $22.1 billion — was spotted in...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

Haitians Decry Photos Said to Be of President Moïse on Social Media

The photos are horrifying. They seem to portray the body of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti laid out in the morgue, his left eye crushed in, the flesh of one of his arms torn by bullets, his mouth gaping. A country already reeling from the assassination of its leader on...
Relationshipstatler.com

British aristocrat Henry Roper-Curzon claims he was ‘duped’ into whirlwind wedding

Henry Roper-Curzon, a relative of Sarah, Duchess of York and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was one of the most eligible young men around. So there was much excitement when the news of his impending wedding to the glamorous Hanna Jaff – a self-described ‘American-born Mexican-Kurd television personality, politician, philanthropist, conference speaker, human rights activist, and author’ – broke. Now, however, the couple’s marriage has come to an end after just 18 months, as Henry claims that he was ‘duped’ by his bride.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince Charles and Prince Harry Reportedly Planned a Secret Dinner Meeting During Harry's Last Visit

During his most recent trip home to the United Kingdom earlier this month, Prince Harry reportedly had plans for a one-on-one dinner with his father, Prince Charles. The royals reportedly planned to get together to begin the process of healing their strained relationship and working through the issues that got them to this point, including some raised by Harry during his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey this spring.
Economykamcity.com

Sprite Kicks Off First Global Marketing Campaign

Coca-Cola’s Sprite brand has announced the launch of ‘Let’s Be Clear’, a new, multi-million-pound global marketing campaign for the brand. Airing from this week, ‘Let’s Be Clear’ is designed to appeal to Gen Z – encouraging them to take time to reset and refresh with a “burst of refreshment from Sprite”.

