Teneo CEO allegedly kicked off Global Citizen board after inappropriate drunken behavior

Twenty-four hour live broadcast features events and performances from six continents. International advocacy organization Global Citizen has announced Global Citizen Live – a 24-hour live broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. With performances and live events in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, Global Citizen Live will take place on Saturday, September 25th, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more (air dates and times to come). Global Citizen Live is part of an ongoing effort to defend the planet and defeat poverty, powered by citizens around the world who are taking action together with governments, corporations and philanthropists to make change.