U.S. Politics

US State Department: Death of Palestinian Activist Nizar Banat

STL.News
 18 days ago
Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:. We are deeply disturbed by the death of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat and the information that has been reported regarding the circumstances of his death. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and community. We urge the Palestinian Authority to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation and to ensure full accountability in this case. We have serious concerns about Palestinian Authority restrictions on the exercise of freedom of expression by Palestinians and harassment of civil society activists and organizations.

stl.news

