If you have the cash and you want to take the ultimate Maine vacation, you need to take a look at this majestic island estate. According to Luxury Maine Rentals, the estate sits on Cousins Island in Yarmouth. Located on one of the island's peninsulas, the estate house encompasses over 7,000 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The place sleeps up to 11 (if you don't mind sleeping on cots).