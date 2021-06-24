Cancel
Knoxville, TN

DA: Gang member convicted of murder in shooting that killed 19-year-old in 2015

WBIR
WBIR
 19 days ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is facing life in prison after prosecutors said he shot and killed a teen in 2015, after mistaking him for a rival gang member. The District Attorney General's office said Jeffery Milton Stokes, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder and reckless endangerment after the shooting death of Alan Johnson, 19, in 2015. They said Stokes mistook Johnson for a rival gang member and shot at him as he tried to run away.

