DA: Gang member convicted of murder in shooting that killed 19-year-old in 2015

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A father of five children is fighting to recover after being pinned under a car in the early hours of Monday morning, the night of the Fourth of July. Coty Treadway was sitting on his neighbor's porch when a car crashed into him. A firework had been shot into it as people in the neighborhood launched them aimed at each other. Dozens of fireworks, BB guns and paintball guns lit up Texas Avenue in Knoxville around 1 a.m.